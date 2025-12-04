Jordan Wins Four Arab Government Excellence Awards In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec. 4 (Petra)-- Jordan secured four honors at the Arab Government Excellence Awards as the fourth edition of the event kicked off at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply won the award for Best Arab Ministry, received by Minister Yousef Al-Qudah. Amman Mayor Yousef Al-Shawarbeh earned the award for Best Arab Municipal Director.Jordan Customs Director General Maj. Gen. Ahmed Al-Aqaylik received the award for Best Arab Institution, while the Jordan River Foundation won Best Youth Empowerment Initiative, accepted by the foundation's Project Manager, Nizar Al-Sulaibi.Minister Al-Qudah expressed pride in the ministry's win, telling the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the award holds special significance amid strong regional competition and in light of Jordan's political, economic, and administrative modernization tracks, launched under His Majesty King Abdullah II.He added that the ministry has prioritized advancing governmental and administrative performance in Jordan and enhancing its economic impact. He noted significant progress in digital transformation, with around 90% of the ministry's services now digitized, along with ongoing efforts to streamline procedures and services.Al-Shawarbeh also voiced his pride in the achievement, stressing that it reflects a collective institutional effort within the Greater Amman Municipality and aligns with the royal vision of improving and enhancing public services.Maj. Gen. Al-Aqaylik said the award carries great symbolic value and crowns the efforts of Jordan Customs, motivating continued work to maintain excellence. He emphasized that Jordan, as His Majesty consistently affirms, is capable of achieving accomplishments through the efforts of its people.Al-Sulaibi of the Jordan River Foundation said the award coincides with the organization's 30th anniversary, celebrating decades of empowering youth socially and economically. He affirmed the foundation's commitment to advancing impactful initiatives, noting that "youth are the backbone of development and the cornerstone of Jordan's future."