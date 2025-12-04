Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets With Sri Lankan Ambassador


2025-12-04 02:01:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar Roshan Sithara Khan Azard meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, in addition to the humanitarian situation, urgent needs, and recovery plans following Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka.

Gulf Times

