403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets With Sri Lankan Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar Roshan Sithara Khan Azard meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, in addition to the humanitarian situation, urgent needs, and recovery plans following Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment