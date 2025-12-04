Maytag Celebrates Day Of Dependability Dinner For Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Southwest Michigan

MENAFN - 3BL) Now in its seventh year, Maytag, a Whirlpool Corporation brand, continues to deepen its longstanding relationship with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. As part of their annual Day of Dependability, Maytag brand treated 300 members and staff of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan to a Thanksgiving inspired meal and an evening of fun and entertainment on November 20th.

The evening, held at the Boys & Girls Club's Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor, kicked off with the singing of the national anthem and a blessing of the food. Maytag brand volunteers served attendees fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, mac n' cheese and other Thanksgiving inspired fare. Along with the meal, the event included activities including a 360-photo booth, a silent disco party and face painting.

“We're honored to be able to support and engage with members of our local club and bring them together with our volunteers for a night of great food, entertainment and fun,” said Emily Pines, Maytag brand manager.“Continuing this tradition for seven years reflects the brand's unwavering spirit of dependability and our commitment to this community.”

Since 2003, Maytag has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America locally and across the country by hosting over 6,000 volunteers, funding over $9M in donations and scholarships, honoring Boys & Girls Clubs mentors with the Maytag Dependable Leader Award and more. Together Maytag brand and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America have worked hand in hand to uplift and empower youth.

“Our partnership with Maytag has been built on trust, consistency and shared purpose of dependability,” said Alloyd Blackmon, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan.“Each year, this dinner reminds us of what dependability looks like in action, partners and volunteers who show up, support our youth and make lasting impacts in their communities.”

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.

