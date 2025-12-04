Motorola Solutions Foundation Launches 2026 Annual Grants Program

MENAFN - 3BL) CHICAGO, December 4, 2026 3BL/The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, announced the launch of its annual grant cycle. With a focus on global impact across more than 60 countries, the Foundation is now accepting inquiry forms from global charitable organizations that conduct programming within three primary areas of focus:



First responder programming

Technology and engineering education Programs that blend the two

The grant cycle begins with an inquiry form, moves to an invitation-only full application in late March and concludes with the notification of grant awards in late August.

To apply for a 2026 grant, eligible charitable organizations must submit an inquiry form by 11:59 p.m. Central on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. No extensions will be provided. Important information about the grants program, including the 2026 priorities, FAQs and more can be found on their annual grants webpage.

To help interested charitable organizations better understand the grants program and funding priorities, the Foundation is hosting optional informational calls. The calls will go into detail about the program, the focus areas and overarching priorities, concluding with a dedicated live Q&A.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Central

Wednesday, Dec. 10

1 - 2 p.m. Central

Thursday, Dec. 11

7 - 8 p.m. Central

Charitable organizations interested in joining an informational call may register here before Tuesday, Dec. 9. (Note: All calls will cover the same information, so select the date and time most convenient for you.)

The Motorola Solutions Foundation looks forward to partnering with organizations that share its commitment to building safer cities and thriving communities for all.

