Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets With Sri Lankan Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar HE Roshan Sithara Khan Azard.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, in addition to the humanitarian situation, urgent needs, and recovery plans following Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka.