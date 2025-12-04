Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kenyan President Ruto And Prime Cabinet Secretary And Cabinet Secretary For Foreign And Diaspora Affairs Mudavadi

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Kenyan President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi to sign a bilateral agreement on global health cooperation. The agreement will help Kenya build a more resilient, more durable healthcare system and to move toward self-reliance. The Secretary commended Kenya's ongoing contributions to regional stability and counterterrorism. Both parties further acknowledged the need for a strong Gang Suppression Force in Haiti that can build on Kenya's already-significant contribution to that effort.