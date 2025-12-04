Trade Routes With Pakistan To Reopen Only After Strong Guarantees: Mujahid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has reiterated its position on reopening trade routes with Pakistan, stating that the routes will only be reopened once strong guarantees are received from the Pakistani government.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the IEA, wrote on his X account today that the Islamic Emirate is once again emphasizing its stance on the matter.

He noted that the trade and transit routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan were illegally closed by the Pakistani side as a tool of political and economic pressure, causing significant harm to the people of both countries.

Mujahid said:“Since Afghanistan meets its essential needs from many other countries, the Islamic Emirate has decided that, for the development of trade and transit, and for the welfare of the people and dignified commerce on both sides, trade routes with Pakistan will only be reopened when strong guarantees are obtained from the Pakistani government.

This is to ensure that in the future these routes are not used again as a tool of political pressure, illegal exploitation, or harassment of the people, and that the rights of traders and citizens of both countries remain protected.”

This statement comes as Pakistani media reported that the country has opened the Torkham and Chaman crossings for UN humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

About two months ago, Pakistan had closed all trade routes with Afghanistan following attacks by Pakistani forces near the Durand Line, which violated Afghan territory. These actions were followed by retaliatory attacks by forces of the IEA.

Following the closures, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has urged industrialists and traders to use alternative trade routes instead of Pakistan.

He warned that the IEA would not address any problems faced by those who ignored this advice.

