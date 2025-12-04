Arclaim Lands $5M Funding To Solve Staking's Liquidity Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move for decentralized finance, Arclaim has completed a $5 million strategic Series A round. This capital injection will be deployed to fundamentally reimagine staking mechanics while accelerating adoption across both established and emerging blockchain ecosystems.









The New Staking Paradigm

Unlike traditional staking platforms, Arclaim is pioneering three disruptive innovations:



Patent-pending algorithm that automatically rebalances staked assets across chains to optimize APY in real-time First-to-market solution for mitigating "validator saturation" that plagues major PoS networks



Proprietary technology enabling instant unstaking without slashing penalties (If the unlocking period has ended.) Integration with leading DEXs for seamless yield-to-swap functionality



Coming Q2 2026: Compliant staking products with insured custody for enterprise adopters Customizable risk/reward profiles powered by on-chain derivatives



Global Footprint Expansion

The funding enables Arclaim to execute its "Lighthouse Strategy":



Technology Hubs in Singapore (APAC HQ), Berlin (EMEA), and Miami (Americas)

Localized Staking Pools with native-language interfaces for 15+ markets Regulatory Sandbox Partnerships with monetary authorities in UAE and Switzerland



Ecosystem Growth Initiatives

$1M dedicated to developer incentives:



Quarterly cross-chain hackathons with $250k prize pools

"Stake-to-Build" grants for infrastructure projects Open-source SDK release planned for Q3 2026



Security First Approach

Arclaim is setting new industry standards with:



Military-grade MPC custody solution

24/7 whitehat monitoring network $500k discretionary fund for rapid response to emerging threats



Executive Perspective

"This isn't just another staking platform - we're solving the fundamental economic inefficiencies that have limited DeFi adoption," said, Founder and CEO of Arclaim. "Our technology allows both retail users and institutions to finally treat staked assets as truly liquid capital."

Roadmap Highlights



Next 180 Days: Mainnet launch of auto-compounding vaults

EOY 2026: Integration with 5 additional L1/L2 networks Q4 2026: Fiat on/off ramps for direct staking from bank accounts



About Arclaim

Arclaim is building the financial infrastructure for the staking economy.

