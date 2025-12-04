Total Voting Rights And Notification Of Transactions Of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Graham Stewart
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Amaroq Ltd.
|b)
|LEI
|213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd.
|Identification code
|ISIN: CA02311U1030
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of options set to expire 31 December 2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
CAD$0.38 77,777
|d)
| Aggregated information:
·Aggregated volume
·Price
|
77,777
CAD$0.38
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|02/12/2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XOFF
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name:
|Joan Plant
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status:
|Executive Vice President, Interim COO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Amaroq Ltd.
|b)
|LEI:
|213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
| Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd.
ISIN: CA02311U1030
|b)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Exercise of options set to expire 31 December 2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s):
| Price(s) Volume(s)
CAD$0.38 29,301
|d)
| Aggregated information:
|
29,301
CAD$0.38
|e)
|Date of the transaction(s):
|04.12.2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XOFF
Enquiries:
Amaroq Ltd.
Ed Westropp, Head of BD and Corporate Affairs
+44 (0)7385 755711
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Freddie Wooding
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Further Information:
About Amaroq
Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
