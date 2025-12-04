Cority Launches Cortex AI To Deliver Trusted Artificial Intelligence In EHS+

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embedded AI layer and centralized“control center” aims to help customers apply AI agents to see and prevent risks across operations

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global leader in EHS+ software, today unveiled Cortex AI, a groundbreaking suite of intelligent agents and a centralized AI Control Center that redefines how organizations deploy and govern artificial intelligence in environmental, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability programs.

Cortex AI marks a market-changing leap forward for the EHS+ industry. It is the first fully embedded and user-controlled AI framework to work across more than 25 areas of operating risk related to employees, products, and assets. The launch signals a new era where AI moves from concept to practice, embedded in the daily workflows and decisions.

“With its release of Cortex AI, Cority is addressing two of the most common challenges in applying AI in EHS - giving organizations better control and improving adoption of agents,” said prominent industry analyst Zain Idris from Verdantix .“The new Control Center functions as a central hub for managing and deploying AI agents that can be task-specific or work across many use cases in the platform. These additions signal a strategic shift toward proactively addressing risks across operations.”

Cority has also announced a collaboration with Google to integrate Gemini models into Cortex AI. The collaboration brings trusted, explainable AI to EHS and sustainability workflows inside CorityOne and represents one of the first enterprise uses of Google's Gemini models in the EHS software sector. Together, the companies are focused on real-world outcomes that are practical, secure, and auditable for global EHS teams.

“No one is questioning whether AI will transform EHS+ in the coming years, but customers are rightfully asking whether they can trust it to do this important work right now,” said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority.“That's the problem we're solving. Cortex AI is designed to earn trust in our industry - it's purpose-built for EHS+, controlled centrally by our customers, and deeply integrated into how work gets done.”

Artificial intelligence that works where people do

Cortex AI introduces a family of purpose-built AI agents that transform the messy real world into useful data, automate manual work to make people more impactful, and deliver insights and expertise to guide decisions across the full EHS+ lifecycle. Each agent lives within the workflows employees already use, ensuring intelligence meets people where they work. Together, these agents collapse the time between events, insights, and actions - enabling organizations to shift from reactive reporting to proactive risk prevention

Highlighted agents include:



Inspection Scanning Agent: Transforms handwritten inspection forms into structured digital records with automatic findings and action identification.

Incident Image Analysis Agent: Detects and classifies images to pre-fill incident reports and flag missing data for faster investigation.

Permit Analyzer Agent: Extracts permit requirements to automatically create compliance actions and reduce risk of oversight.

Medical Scribe Agent: A clinically trained ambient AI that listens, summarizes, and structures clinical visits in real time for higher accuracy and quality of care. Document Analysis and Expert Guidance Agents: Summarize long reports, highlight trends, and recommend next steps to drive smarter, faster decisions.



“Cortex AI brings intelligence to life across every environment, including factory floors and field sites to clinics and corporate offices,” said Srikanth Venkataseshu, Senior Director of AI Products at Cority.“It's a living ecosystem of agents designed to work together, empowering people to do more while keeping them in control.”

A new standard for AI control and governance

At the center of this innovation is the Cortex AI Control Center, a first-of-its-kind hub that gives organizations full visibility and control over their AI journey. Administrators can oversee every dimension of AI performance, from model selection and privacy settings to auditability and cost management, all within CorityOne.

Through the Control Center, organizations can:



Configure and tailor AI agents for specific workflows

Select optimized models from curated libraries

Manage data access, security, and privacy settings

Track AI usage, audit results, and monitor traceability from prompt to response Control costs and share newly developed agents across teams



The result is an enterprise-grade foundation for responsible AI adoption that is governed, explainable, and entirely under user control.

Cortex AI is available now through CorityOne, with additional agents and capabilities rolling out through 2026. The technology was unveiled during Converge Studio, Cority's global virtual launch event, which featured executive perspectives, customer use cases, and live demonstrations of Cortex AI in action.

About Cority

Cority helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations, in real time. Our EHS+ platform converges people, data, and AI agents to create a clear view of information people can trust, automate workflows that make people more impactful, and deliver personalized insights and expertise to improve decisions. While most solutions respond to risks one at a time, Cority helps prevent them across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. For 40 years, Cority has been the market leader in EHS+, recognized by top analysts and trusted by more than 1,500 of the most complex organizations worldwide. Learn more at .

