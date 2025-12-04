Children's Home Society Of North Carolina Wins Multiple 2025 Marcom Awards For Impactful, Mission Driven Storytelling
Greensboro, NC, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children's Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) marketing team has been recognized with multiple honors in the 2025 MarCom Awards, one of the industry's premier international competitions with more than 6,000 entries worldwide. These awards celebrate creative excellence and highlight the impact of thoughtful storytelling focused on the real stories of children and families across North Carolina.
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Becky Alley, Chief Marketing Officer.“Every project reflects the real stories and lived experiences of the children and families we serve. The marketing team truly lived our mission and created impactful pieces that are helping more children find permanent, safe, and loving homes.”
CHS received top honors across print, video, digital media, and marketing campaigns, all part of a greater strategy designed to strengthen public understanding and inspire community involvement with foster care and adoption.
CHS received:
Platinum Awards
- Carolina Children Magazine
- Meredith & Sione Web Reality Series
- Real Families, Real Impact Commercials
- Real Families, Real Impact Advertising Campaign
Gold Award
- The Promise of Family History Book
Honorable Mentions
- In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered Podcast
- CHSNC Website Redesign
Each of these innovative projects bring greater visibility to foster care and adoption. With nearly 11,000 children in foster care and only 5600 licensed families to care for them, CHS continues to invest in ground-breaking communication strategies that can help close that gap, engaging more families who can provide safe, stable, and loving homes.
For more than 120 years, CHS has provided adoption and foster care services, parenting education, family preservation programs, and youth education services. Since 1902, CHS has facilitated more than 17,000 adoptions and continues to help families remain healthy, connected, and thriving.
To learn more about CHS, visit .
About Children's Home Society of North Carolina
Children's Home Society of North Carolina offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For over 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. CHS believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit .
