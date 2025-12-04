DEADLINE ALERT For LRN, PRMB, FCX, And PRGO: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN )

Class Period: October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Stride was inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students”; (2) Stride was cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) Stride was ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) Stride was suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; (5) Stride was losing existing and potential student enrollments; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB )

Class Period: June 17, 2024 – November 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the merger integration between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues; (2) the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company's financial results; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Freeport-McMoran Inc. (NYSE: FCX )

Class Period: February 15, 2022 – September 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport's workers; (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO )

Class Period: February 27, 2023 – November 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company's outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company's infant formula business; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

