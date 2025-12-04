Foundation Health And Amazon Pharmacy Collaborate To Bring Real-Time Prescription Price Transparency To Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) API Integration Improves Medication Access and Empowers Patients with Expanded Fulfillment Options

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Health, a healthcare technology company that delivers AI-powered infrastructure for pharmacy operations, care coordination, and direct-to-patient delivery, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy to bring real-time prescription price transparency to customers. Through an API integration with Amazon Pharmacy, Foundation Health customers can now display real-time Amazon Pharmacy pricing and fulfillment options directly within their digital workflows, helping patients avoid surprise costs and improve medication adherence.

Drug price transparency continues to be a major barrier in U.S. healthcare. Recent studies show that about one in five adults foregoes filling a prescription due to cost. By surfacing both cash and insurance prices upfront, Foundation Health gives patients the ability to compare all payment options and choose what works best for them. Patients also gain access to Amazon Pharmacy's free home delivery, with most prescriptions arriving within one to two days, along with automated refill reminders and notifications, which further reduces prescription drop-off and supports better outcomes.

"We've built a customer-obsessed pharmacy experience that eliminates wait times and allows customers to conveniently manage their medications, while providing peace of mind through price transparency - ensuring no surprises about medication costs before purchase," said Tanvi Patel, VP & GM, Amazon Pharmacy. "We're fundamentally transforming how quickly customers can begin their treatment and recovery journey by reducing delays and friction.”

Curie, a digital health company already leveraging Foundation Health to power its telehealth and pharmacy fulfillment services, is the first customer to activate Amazon Pharmacy pricing through this integration. For patients prescribed branded GLP-1 therapies like Ozempic and Wegovy, which can cost more than $1,000 a month without insurance, price clarity is essential. With visibility into exact out-of-pocket costs during the prescribing process, patients can make informed choices and receive these critical therapies faster.

Looking forward, the collaboration will aim to support a broader ecosystem of care models, from digital health innovators to large health systems. This ensures patients across care settings benefit from transparent pricing and timely access to medications, while giving providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers new tools to reduce pharmacy abandonment, support financial counseling, and scale direct-to-patient programs.

“For too long, patients have been left in the dark about what their prescriptions will actually cost,” said Umar Afridi, Founder and CEO of Foundation Health.“Our mission at Foundation Health is to make healthcare more seamless, affordable, and patient-centered. Collaborating with Amazon Pharmacy brings us one step closer to that vision and is a powerful example of how the right infrastructure can transform access to essential medications at scale.”

About Foundation Health

Foundation Health is a pioneering healthcare technology company on a mission to power the next generation of consumer healthcare experiences. By delivering affordable, tech-enabled pharmacy and telehealth experiences at scale, Foundation Health empowers clients to take control of healthcare delivery, streamline operations, and redefine the consumer healthcare experience worldwide. The company's PAIGE AI platform enables healthcare organizations to automate patient communications and prior authorizations while maintaining the human touch essential to quality care. With enterprise-grade infrastructure designed for seamless integration and robust security compliance, Foundation Health is backed by industry leading investors including Define Ventures, Vanderbilt Health, Intermountain Health, Garry Tan (CEO, Y Combinator), Transpose Platform, Tuesday VC, Alt Capital, Box Group, Liquid Ventures, Exceptional Capital, Calm/Storm Ventures, and PageOne Ventures, with support from additional prominent angel investors. For more information, visit .

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.

Media Contact

Emily Fox

...