GCM Construction LLC Celebrates Five Years Of Service Across Montgomery, Preble, Darke, Greene And Miami Counties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GCM Construction LLC is marking five years of concrete and hardscape services in the Dayton region, reflecting steady growth across Montgomery, Preble, Darke, Greene and Miami counties. The company, which brings more than 25 years of combined industry experience, provides a wide range of residential and commercial concrete solutions, including flatwork, decorative stamped concrete, ADA-compliant installations, retaining walls and custom outdoor hardscapes.

Since establishing its Dayton-area operations in 2020, GCM Construction LLC has completed projects ranging from small residential patios and driveways to larger commercial sidewalks, barn floors, slab foundations and structural retaining systems. The company's work also includes concrete approaches for agricultural buildings, concrete pads for accessory structures, steps, ramps, curbs, drainage-focused flatwork and hardscape features designed for outdoor living spaces.

“Reaching the five-year mark in this region is meaningful for us,” said Caleb Grimes, owner of GCM Construction LLC.“We appreciate the homeowners, businesses and organizations that have chosen to work with us. Our goal from the beginning has been to deliver consistent workmanship that serves each property well over time.”

In addition to concrete flatwork, the company provides decorative options such as stamped and textured surfaces intended to resemble stone, brick or other patterns. These projects are often used for patios, pool decks, walkways and entrance areas. GCM Construction LLC also constructs custom retaining walls made from concrete, block or other materials, supporting both functional needs and landscape design.

The company notes an ongoing increase in demand for ADA-compliant sidewalks, ramps and access routes, especially for churches, public spaces and commercial properties seeking updated accessibility standards.

Customer feedback published on the company's website cites communication, scheduling and workmanship as recurring strengths.“Caleb and his team set a new standard of professionalism,” said customer Ryan K.“From communication to quality and timeliness, they did an excellent job.”

About GCM Construction LLC

