At 901 King West, First Impressions Matter. Crown Realty Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners and Bentall Green Oak- a reimagined entrance that sets a new tone for arrival and tenant experience. Thoughtfully designed by Superkül and built by Index Construction the modern lobby centers around a public art installation by Mark Gomes, transforming the atrium into a space where art, architecture, and daily life intersect.

The new lobby is designed with impact beyond typical of an office building, featuring crisp lines, generous natural light, and a strong visual clarity that draws visitors through the ground floor and up into the 8-storey atrium.

“Prioritizing a bold and striking material palette, the lobby at 901 King West features contrasting elements of dark stained oak, custom patterned perforated metal panels, and colourful furniture that echoes the neighbourhood's vibrant character,” said Will Elsworthy, Principal, Superkül.“Elegant bronze lighting flows from the street into the lobby and up through the elevator bays to create a unified aesthetic. Outside, we redesigned the at-grade retail storefronts, enhancing the streetscape and public realm.”

The famed Brazilian coffee brand The Coffee brought its Japanese minimalism to Toronto, opening one of its first local cafés at 901 King earlier this year. They'll soon be joined by Grandma Loves You, a family-run Toronto favourite known for its gourmet sandwiches, along with Sixth Sense spa and several grab-and-go food offerings. These additions are elevating the office experience and further energizing the King West node.

Featuring a large block of 120,000 SF of open office space with exposed ceilings, sprawling collaborative areas, one of the highest underground parking ratios in the market, and the fastest fibre optics connections in the neighbourhood, there is a unique signature headquarters opportunity at hand. Cushman and Wakefield is engaged on the listing and launched the new space to the brokerage community this fall.







“The redesigned lobby at 901 King West is a prime example of how our Real Estate Services platform brings together architecture, design, and experience to unlock the full potential of a property,” said Scott Watson, Managing Partner at Crown Realty Partners.“By combining purposeful design, striking art, and softer touches like scent and music, we've created a place that not only welcomes people from the vibrant community in, but inspires them to stay. It's this kind of experience-driven management that elevates both tenant satisfaction and asset performance.”







Crown is committed to elevating the built environment across Toronto and beyond- through thoughtful design, sustainable development, and creating spaces that resonate with people. The relaunch of the 901 King West lobby represents Crown's ongoing investment in tenant experience, architectural quality, and public art as fundamental elements of place-making.

