Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment Expands Comprehensive Commercial Kitchen Hood Solutions

Chef's Deal, a nationwide supplier of commercial kitchen equipment and design services, today announced the expansion of its Commercial Kitchen Hood Service, offering fully engineered ventilation systems, professional consultation, and customized hood packages for restaurants, food trucks, retailers, and institutional kitchens across the United States.

The expanded service addresses the critical need for properly designed ventilation systems in commercial kitchens, offering end-to-end support from initial design through installation guidance. The enhancement includes hood selection, layout planning, fire suppression integration, airflow specification, code compliance, installation guidance, and financing assistance for foodservice operators across the United States.

"A commercial hood system is the heart of any professional kitchen," said Matthew Yaz, General Manager at Chef's Deal. "Our goal is to provide operators with systems that improve air quality, support safe cooking environments, and meet every applicable code. By combining engineering expertise with a full catalog of hood solutions, we help businesses design ventilation systems that are both compliant and operationally effective."

The comprehensive portfolio of Commercial Kitchen Hoods now includes restaurant hood systems, make-up air hood packages, short-cycle make-up air systems, ventless exhaust systems, Type 1 grease hoods and Type 2 condensate hoods, food truck hood packages, pizza oven hoods, fire suppression systems, and exhaust hood filters, fans, and accessories. Each system is tailored to meet specific menu requirements, workflow patterns, and local regulatory standards.

Chef's Deal's Design & Build team integrates engineering, architectural layout planning, and full CAD/MEP capabilities to ensure each hood system is precisely matched to a facility's airflow, safety, and operational requirements. The team provides custom hood sizing and mounting height calculations, exhaust and make-up air balancing, fire suppression integration, and electrical, gas, and mechanical coordination. With 2D and 3D AutoCAD layouts, ventilation zoning and CFM specification, and workflow-driven space planning, Chef's Deal helps operators achieve compliant, energy-efficient ventilation systems that support smooth, safe kitchen operations. The team also guides businesses through local code requirements, insurance protocols, and safety regulations to ensure successful inspections and long-term reliability.

The expanded hood service complements the company's existing offerings, which include free consultation, layout and design services, price match guarantees, and financing options. Customers can explore the full range of solutions and connect with the company through Chef's Deal on LinkedIn, where the company maintains an active presence with over 20,000 followers.

Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment specializes in providing comprehensive commercial kitchen solutions to businesses in the food industry. The company offers an extensive selection of restaurant equipment, commercial refrigeration, ice machines, cooking equipment, walk-in refrigeration, restaurant furniture, commercial dishwashers, and storage solutions from over 400 manufacturers. With services including free consulting, design and layout assistance, and an instant discount program, the company serves a variety of businesses, including restaurants, pizzerias, food trucks, bakeries, grocery stores, school cafeterias, and hospitality establishments throughout Tennessee and nationwide.

