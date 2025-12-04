OC WASTE & RECYCLING FREE COMPOST GIVEAWAY ON DECEMBER 6

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free STA- and OMRI-Certified Compost Available at Three County Landfill Locations

Santa Ana, California, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) invites Orange County residents to a countywide Community Compost Giveaway on Saturday, December 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

“OC Waste & Recycling is proud to provide high-quality compost back to our communities through this annual giveaway,” said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OCWR.“Our event underscores the importance of recycling organic materials and showcases how everyday actions-like composting-create lasting environmental benefits for Orange County.”

Free, ready-to-use compost will be available at three convenient locations:



Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill) – 11002 Bee Canyon Access Rd., Irvine

Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) – 1942 N. Valencia Ave., Brea Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill) – 32250 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano

At the Irvine and San Juan Capistrano locations, residents should bring their own containers or heavy-duty yard waste bags and a shovel to load compost. At the Brea location, pre-filled bags will be distributed, limited to four bags per household while supplies last.

OCWR's compost carries the Seal of Testing Assurance (STA) from the U.S. Composting Council, ensuring it meets strict standards for safety and quality. The material is nutrient-rich and ideal for backyards, gardens, and landscaping projects. Additionally, OCWR compost and mulch are certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) and are OMRI Listed, confirming its compliance with the USDA National Organic Program. This designation, along with licensure as Organic Input Materials (OIM) from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), marks a significant milestone in OCWR's mission to produce sustainable, certified compost and mulch for agricultural and landscape use.

Although many associate composting with spring planting, compost is just as valuable in the winter. It enriches soil for cool-season vegetables, supports plant health during colder months, and helps prepare garden beds for year-round success. For more information on the compost giveaway, visit OClandfills/FallCompostGiveaway. To learn more about local recycling options, visit or explore resources at.

Household Hazardous Waste Reminder

Keep hazardous items like batteries, paints, and household cleaners out of landfills. Orange County operates four Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers in Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Irvine, and San Juan Capistrano-open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County's solid waste disposal needs by providing waste management services, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises, and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems, three compost greeneries, all serving residents and businesses in the County's 34 cities and unincorporated areas. OCWR's three active landfills reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more by visiting the OCWR website at.

