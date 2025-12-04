Tines And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Intelligent Workflows To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure, Intuitive Workflow Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tines, the leader in intelligent workflow technology and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tines' Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's intelligent workflow platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft and its resellers ensures Government agencies have access to secure, dynamic workflows that minimize muckwork and bring tools together in smarter and more effective ways,” said Tiffany Kim, Public Sector Sales Leader at Tines.“Our platform allows for easy integration with existing internal and external tools that support APIs and offer flexible deployment across cloud, hybrid or on-prem environments. Our unique capabilities empower agencies to enhance their security, efficiency and compliance.”

Tines' intelligent workflow platform strengthens IT and security operations (SecOps) by running complex workflows that blend automation, human-in-the-loop decision points and agentic AI. This allows agencies to accelerate incident response while ensuring analysts stay in control at every critical step through configurable guardrails, governance and monitoring. By combining artificial intelligence, automation and integrations, the platform minimizes repetitive manual tasks and streamlines processes such as alert triage, phishing response and more, reducing the risk of human error while keeping expert judgment involved where it matters most.

“Tines offers agencies the ability to create flexible, powerful workflows that meet their evolving security needs and requirements,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft.“The ability to design automated, security-focused workflows without the need for coding is essential for safeguarding agencies and improving operational efficiency. We look forward to working with Tines and our reseller partners to bring a secure, AI-powered intelligent workflow platform to the Public Sector.”

Tines' platform is available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or ...; or view Tines' on-demand webinar,“Streamlining Security, Operations and Compliance: Automation Strategies for Federal Agencies”, to learn about intelligent workflow strategies designed to enhance efficiency and security.

About Tines Automation Inc.

Tines is the intelligent workflow platform trusted by the world's most advanced organizations. Companies like Canva, Coinbase, Databricks, Gitlab, Mars, Reddit, and public sector agencies use Tines to power their most important workflows. With Tines, they've built a secure, flexible foundation to operationalize AI agents and intelligent workflows, unlocking productivity, moving faster, and future-proofing how work gets done.

Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, Tines has raised $272M from investors including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.

Tines Contact

Bateman Agency for Tines

...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...