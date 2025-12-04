Andhra CM For Grounding Partnership Summit Mous In 45 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Dec 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that more than 50 per cent of the MoUs signed at the recent CII Partnership Summit are already moving into the approval stage, and directed officials to ensure that foundation stones for these projects are laid within 45 days.

He was addressing the 13th State Level Investment Board (SIPB) at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The SIPB approved investments worth Rs. 20,444 crore, with a potential for more than 56,000 jobs.

Six companies that signed agreements at the Partnership Summit at Visakhapatnam also received approvals. The Chief Minister reviewed all agreements signed at the summit.

He stated that leading companies are choosing Andhra Pradesh because of the government's speed of doing business.

“We are providing water, electricity, land, and all necessary support. Transparency is bringing new projects to the state. Earlier disruptions damaged investor confidence, even in countries like Singapore. We have rebuilt AP's image, which is why the recent summit received such a strong response,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that within just 20 days of the Visakhapatnam Partnership Conference, agreements worth Rs. 7.69 crore have already moved into implementation. Districts have been identified, and land allocation has begun.

He instructed officials to register the remaining MoUs quickly and ensure all projects are grounded within 45 days.

“We must lay the foundation stones for 75 MSME parks before the upcoming World Economic Forum Summit in Davos. The CS should review MoU grounding every week. I will review SIPB decisions and MoUs personally. District collectors must also monitor progress,” he said.

He directed officials to a policy for grounding industries and to place it before the Cabinet. A monitoring mechanism should include the Chief Minister, Cabinet Sub-Committee, Chief Secretary, ministers, and senior officials. Land acquisition must be smooth, and both those giving land and those receiving it should be satisfied, he said.

The Chief Minister said all approved industries must be set up within the planned timelines, and officials must monitor them regularly. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is moving toward a knowledge-based economy and that government departments must strengthen their use of technology.

He added that a highly skilled workforce is essential to drive innovation, and the youth must be trained to meet future needs.

He further directed the establishment of a Logistics University, Civil Aviation University, and Green Energy University. An advisory body for Quantum Valley will handle mentoring, monitoring, and venture capital, while the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will mentor startups.

He also proposed that the six towers of Quantum Valley be strategically allocated, with two dedicated to quantum algorithms, two to artificial intelligence, and the remaining two to other emerging technologies, ensuring a balanced focus on innovation and research.

He further instructed that AI basics be taught in schools from Class 7 onward, with a team formed in collaboration with Microsoft and Google.