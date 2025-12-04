BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For November 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For November 2025 Clichy, France – December 04, 2025 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2025:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 03/11/2025 17,605 48.5147 854,101.29 04/11/2025 18,399 48.2263 887,315.69 05/11/2025 18,230 47.9602 874,314.45 06/11/2025 19,374 47.9787 929,539.33 10/11/2025 1,845 47.5054 87,647.42 10/11/2025 17,930 47.5054 851,771.43 11/11/2025 5,686 47.6867 271,146.58 11/11/2025 14,241 47.6867 679,106.29 12/11/2025 4,461 48.3415 215,651.43 12/11/2025 15,539 48.3415 751,178.57 13/11/2025 13,198 47.5547 627,626.93 13/11/2025 4,124 47.5547 196,115.58 14/11/2025 5,254 46.9203 246,519.26 17/11/2025 21,198 46.6885 989,702.82 18/11/2025 21,547 46.8677 1,009,858.33 19/11/2025 21,866 47.1917 1,031,893.71 20/11/2025 21,566 47.7462 1,029,694.55 21/11/2025 22,005 47.4371 1,043,853.39 24/11/2025 22,571 47.8579 1,080,200.66 25/11/2025 233 47.4851 11,064.02 25/11/2025 4,997 47.4851 237,282.92 26/11/2025 8,147 47.9500 390,648.65 26/11/2025 13,084 47.7828 625,190.30 27/11/2025 21,000 48.7496 1,023,741.60 28/11/2025 14,098 49.0632 691,692.99 TOTAL 348,198 47.7799 16,636,858.21

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2025 Results February 24, 2026 First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026

