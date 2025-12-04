Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QUADIENT SA: Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


2025-12-04 11:46:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers'
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 30 November 2025
Total number of shares 34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights 33,890,976

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
...
...

MENAFN04122025004107003653ID1110438325



