QUADIENT SA: Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
|As at 30 November 2025
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|33,890,976
For more information, please contact:
| Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
...
...
Or visit our website:
