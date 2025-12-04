Globalfi International Announces Key Updates On Its Hybrid Exchange Initiative And AI-Integrated Blockchain Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The project outlines its progress across decentralized exchange architecture, token presale planning, and future blockchain infrastructure.

George Town, Cayman Islands, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFi International has released an update on its ongoing development efforts, focusing on its decentralized exchange model, ecosystem tools, and future transition toward an AI-integrated blockchain. The project is built on the Solana network and is designed to address limitations commonly found in traditional centralized and decentralized exchanges. These include custodial risks, liquidity fragmentation, high transaction fees, and limited scalability, as outlined in its technical documentation

According to the whitepaper, the GlobalFi decentralized exchange aims to provide a non-custodial trading environment in which users retain control of their assets while accessing a trading interface supported by cross-chain liquidity aggregation and advanced security features. The documentation states that the platform incorporates permissionless access, user-focused design, and scalability across multiple chains, including EVM-compatible networks and high-throughput environments. The exchange model also introduces ecosystem incentives such as staking, governance participation, and liquidity rewards to support adoption and long-term engagement

The GlobalFi token, GFI, operates as the native asset of the ecosystem. Token distribution includes allocations for presale, liquidity pools, development, team resources, rewards, and reserved funds. The whitepaper notes that the token has undergone a security audit conducted by Cyberscope, with results published on the auditor's platform. The documentation highlights that audit recognition supports the project's emphasis on security and transparency within its token architecture

Future plans outlined in the technical paper describe a multistage roadmap that includes the introduction of a proprietary AI-integrated blockchain, a decentralized crypto wallet, a decentralized Visa debit card, and an AI-driven portfolio management system. The AI-integrated blockchain is described as a system intended to improve transaction efficiency, strengthen fraud detection, and adapt consensus processes based on real-time network conditions. The roadmap includes phased development across concept design, prototype creation, MVP testing, full deployment, and future scaling for enterprise-level solutions

GlobalFi International states that its broader mission is to support a more accessible financial environment by integrating decentralized tools, enhanced security models, and user-controlled asset management into a unified ecosystem. Additional details, including token information, presale structure, and platform features, are available on the project website.

GlobalFi International is a blockchain-based project focused on developing decentralized exchange infrastructure and digital asset management tools. The project documentation outlines features such as a non-custodial trading environment, cross-chain liquidity support, and an AI-integrated blockchain currently in development. GlobalFi International aims to provide users with tools for accessing decentralized trading, asset management, and future blockchain applications as detailed in its whitepaper.





