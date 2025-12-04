403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 4.12.2025
|Aspo Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|4.12.2025
|Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 4.12.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|4.12.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ASPO
|Amount
|3 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|6,5467
|EUR
|Total cost
|19 640,10
|EUR
|Aspo Plc now holds a total of 69 555 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 4.12.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Aspo Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For more information, please contact:
|Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971,...
Attachment
-
ASPO 4.12 trades
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment