Hong Kong (China SAR) Wealth Management Market Sizing And Opportunities To 2029 - Individual Invests Over 40% Of Their Wealth Offshore, Which Is Above The Asia-Pacific Average

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities lie in targeting the affluent segment, which dominates with over 90% of liquid assets. Focus on deposits and growing robo-advice interest. Capitalize on HNW individuals, who prefer offshore investments, and utilize main banks as the primary channel for strategic growth in Hong Kong.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong (China SAR) Wealth Management: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Based on the analyst's proprietary surveys and datasets, this report analyzes Hong Kong (China SAR)'s HNW and retail savings and investments markets, including overall affluent market size by both the number of individuals in the market and the value of their liquid assets. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of the total retail savings and investments split by equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds.

Hong Kong's affluent segment accounted for over 50% of the total population and held over 90% of total onshore liquid assets in 2024. Deposits account for the largest share of the Hong Kong retail savings and investment portfolio, constituting over 60% of overall balances. Meanwhile, robo-advice accounts for 7.6% of the HNW portfolio, with multiple wealth managers entering the space to capitalize on ongoing growth.

Scope



HNW individuals constituted 4.3% of the total adult population in 2024.

In 2024, consumers' main bank was the most popular investment channel across all analyzed consumer segments. The average Hong Kong HNW individual invests over 40% of their wealth offshore, which is above the Asia-Pacific average.

Reasons to Buy



Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Hong Kong (China SAR)'s wealth industry.

Identify the most promising client segments by analyzing the penetration of affluent individuals.

Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in Hong Kong (China SAR). Understand changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new digital disruptors and recent deals in the SAR's wealth space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Hong Kong Wealth Market

2. Investor Insight

3. Resident Savings and Investments

4. Digital Disruptors

5. Recent Deals

6. Appendix

Companies Featured



Bank of East Asia

Hang Seng Bank

Endowus

WeLab GoWealth

Futu

SoFi

Solowin Holdings

GoFintech Innovation

Wealthink AI-Innovation Capital CSOP Asset Management

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900