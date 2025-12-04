New Zealand Meat Market Assessment And Forecasts Report 2024-2029 Featuring The Top 3 Players - Bounty Agro Ventures, Hellers Limited, And Brink

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Zealand's meat sector offers key opportunities in the frozen meat category with the fastest forecasted growth. Higher per capita consumption and expenditure compared to global levels indicate a strong domestic market. Specialist retail is the main distribution channel, with potential in premium segments and private labels.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Meat - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The New Zealand's meat sector accounted for value shares of 0.2% and 0.5%, in the global and Asia-Pacific markets, respectively, in 2024.

In volume terms, the sector accounted for shares of 0.1% and 0.4%, in the global and Asia-Pacific markets respectively, in 2024. Fresh meat (counter) was the largest category with value sales of NZD1,589.6 million ($962.4 million) in 2024.

The frozen meat category is forecast to register the fastest value growth at a CAGR of 2.6%, during 2024-29. It will be followed by chilled raw packaged meat - whole cuts and cooked meats - packaged with CAGRs of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Per capita consumption of meat in New Zealand was higher than the global and the regional level.

Per capita expenditure of meat in New Zealand was higher than the regional level and the global level.

Specialist retail was the largest distribution channel in the New Zealand's meat sector. Bounty Agro Ventures, Hellers Limited, and Brink's were the top three companies in the New Zealand's meat sector.

Country Overview: The report provides a comparative analysis of the value and volume shares of New Zealand against the Asia-Pacific and global meat sectors. Additionally, the per capita consumption and expenditure of meat in New Zealand is also compared to Asia-Pacific and global levels. The report also compares the New Zealand's meat sector with the other leading countries in Asia-Pacific in terms of market share, growth, and competitive landscape.

Category and Segment Coverage: The report offers an overview of growth at a sector level and provides analysis of seven categories: ambient meat, chilled raw packaged meat - processed, chilled raw packaged meat - whole cuts, cooked meats - counter, cooked meats - packaged, fresh meat (counter), and frozen meat. These categories are analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the 2019-29 period. The analysis also includes the per capita consumption of meat in New Zealand, by category, compared to the Asia-Pacific and global markets. The section also includes value and volume analysis of segments under each category for the 2019-29 period.

Distribution Channel: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels, both at a sector and category level in 2024. The consumer sector reports cover the following four distribution channels: modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, and other channels.

Competitive Landscape: The report provides analysis on leading companies in the New Zealand's meat sector in 2024. It also includes analysis on leading companies by category in the same year and analyzes the market share and growth of private labels in each category. The section also includes analysis on the extent of fragmentation by category.

Health & Wellness Analysis: Provides analysis on the value of health & wellness claims by category in the New Zealand's meat sector from 2019 to 2024. The analysis includes the key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat in New Zealand in 2024.

Packaging: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (for 2019-29) of various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types used in the New Zealand's meat sector. The analysis is at both the sector and category level and is based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat in the country.

Consumer graphics: The report covers the consumption of meat by gender, age, education, and urbanization in New Zealand.

City analysis: The report provides leading cities' market size, volume growth analysis, and contribution to overall market growth for the 2019-2024 period.

Macroeconomic Analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in New Zealand, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics. Time Period: The report provides overall sector value and volume data, including category and sector-level data for 2019 to 2029. Distribution channel, company, and brand share data is included for 2024.

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of New Zealand in the Global and Asia-Pacific Markets

Growth Analysis of New Zealand Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Asia-Pacific Market

PCC and PCE of New Zealand Compared to the Global and Asia-Pacific Markets

Sector Deep Dive

New Zealand Meat Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross-Category Comparison - Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison - Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis - Category: Ambient Meat

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Ambient Meat

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Ambient Meat

Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed

Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Whole Cuts

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Whole Cuts

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Whole Cuts

Market Size Analysis - Category: Cooked Meats - Counter

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Cooked Meats - Counter

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Cooked Meats - Counter

Market Size Analysis - Category: Cooked Meats - Packaged

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Cooked Meats - Packaged

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Cooked Meats - Packaged

Market Size Analysis - Category: Fresh Meat (Counter)

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Fresh Meat (Counter)

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Fresh Meat (Counter)

Market Size Analysis - Category: Frozen Meat

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) - Frozen Meat

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) - Frozen Meat

Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies - Value and Volume Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Health & Wellness Analysis

Health & Wellness Analysis by Category

Health & Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes

Health & Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits

Cross Category Comparison - Products with H&W Claims Vs. Non-H&W Claims

Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Category

Consumergraphics

Demographic Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

New Zealand Risk Index (GCRI) 2024

New Zealand Risk Analysis - Compared to Global and Asia-Pacific Markets Methodology

Bounty Agro Ventures

Hellers Limited

Brink's

Jbs

Silver Fern Farms Inghams Enterprises

