Sweden Beer And Cider Market Insights Report 2025: Opportunities Lie In Capitalizing On The Superpremium Segment And Expanding Zero-Alcohol Options
Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
- Beer experienced a modest annual volume growth rate of 1.9% in 2024. The increase in consumer visits to foodservice establishments contributed to category volume growth. Conversely, cider volumes saw a decline of 5%, primarily due to competition from alternatives and insufficient innovation to attract younger consumers. Even amid cost-of-living pressures, many Swedish consumers preferred high-end products. As a result, the super-premium segment registered volume growth in 2024, despite higher prices. The strengthening of the health & wellness trend has encouraged many manufacturers to introduce zero-alcohol beers. The beer & cider sector was dominated by brands in 2024. However, growing price sensitivity led many consumers to opt for private labels. Retail sales accounted for 83.5% of overall beer volumes and 87.9% of overall cider volumes in 2024. Ecommerce is expected to lead retail growth in the forecast period despite its small share, owing to the increasing consumer demand for convenience and frequent discounts.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Swedish beer and cider sector, from the latest competitive intelligence of both historical and forecast data to enhance your corporate strategic planning. Understand volume vs. value data and identify the key growth opportunities across the super-premium, premium, mainstream and discount segments to best target profitability. Interrogate the unique granularity of our data to analyze the market on a variety of levels to make well-informed decisions on future threats and growth prospects in the marketplace for your company.
- Spendrups Carlsberg Sweden Abro Bryggeri Kopparberg Galatea Spirits Kronleins Asahi Brands Europe GL Brands Lidl & Schwarz Harboe
- Introduction Executive Summary Industry Snapshot Sector Snapshot Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth Category and Segment Insight Beer & Cider Winners and Losers Beer Category Overview Beer Type Evolution Flavor Dynamics - Beer Craft Beer Segment Dynamics Cider Category Overview Cider Type Evolution Flavor Dynamics - Cider Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics Price Segmentation Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities Company and Brand Insight Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics Leading Company Profiles Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn Job Analytics - Themes Evolution Job Analytics - Total Jobs Global Patent Filings Distribution Insight Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics Price Point Analysis Packaging Insight External Packaging Influences Packaging Snapshot Packaging Material Snapshot Packaging Type Snapshot Consumer Insight Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption Moderation & Avoidance Novel & Experimental Premiumization & Indulgence Environmental Responsibility Actionable Insights Actionable Insights Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends Appendix
