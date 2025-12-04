Sweden Beer And Cider Market Insights Report 2025: Opportunities Lie In Capitalizing On The Superpremium Segment And Expanding Zero-Alcohol Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With ecommerce growth, leveraging online retail for increased convenience and discounts is key. Brands should innovate to attract younger cider consumers and adapt to growing private label popularity.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.

Key insights and drivers behind the beer and cider market performance

Scope



Beer experienced a modest annual volume growth rate of 1.9% in 2024. The increase in consumer visits to foodservice establishments contributed to category volume growth. Conversely, cider volumes saw a decline of 5%, primarily due to competition from alternatives and insufficient innovation to attract younger consumers.

Even amid cost-of-living pressures, many Swedish consumers preferred high-end products. As a result, the super-premium segment registered volume growth in 2024, despite higher prices.

The strengthening of the health & wellness trend has encouraged many manufacturers to introduce zero-alcohol beers.

The beer & cider sector was dominated by brands in 2024. However, growing price sensitivity led many consumers to opt for private labels.

Retail sales accounted for 83.5% of overall beer volumes and 87.9% of overall cider volumes in 2024. Ecommerce is expected to lead retail growth in the forecast period despite its small share, owing to the increasing consumer demand for convenience and frequent discounts.

Companies Featured



Spendrups

Carlsberg Sweden

Abro Bryggeri

Kopparberg

Galatea Spirits

Kronleins

Asahi Brands Europe

GL Brands

Lidl & Schwarz Harboe

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Industry Snapshot

Sector Snapshot

Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections

Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth

Category and Segment Insight

Beer & Cider Winners and Losers

Beer Category Overview

Beer Type Evolution

Flavor Dynamics - Beer

Craft Beer Segment Dynamics

Cider Category Overview

Cider Type Evolution

Flavor Dynamics - Cider

Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics

Price Segmentation

Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics

Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities

Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities

Company and Brand Insight

Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics

Leading Company Profiles

Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts

Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn

Job Analytics - Themes Evolution

Job Analytics - Total Jobs

Global Patent Filings

Distribution Insight

Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics

Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics

Price Point Analysis

Packaging Insight

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Snapshot

Packaging Material Snapshot

Packaging Type Snapshot

Consumer Insight

Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption

Moderation & Avoidance

Novel & Experimental

Premiumization & Indulgence

Environmental Responsibility

Actionable Insights

Actionable Insights

Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends Appendix

