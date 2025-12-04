(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Awqaf Abu Dhabi and ADIB Partner to Empower Endowment Entities with Innovative Banking Solutions









Abu Dhabi, UAE – December 2025: The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to enhance cooperation in developing the endowment ecosystem, supporting its digital transformation, and facilitating the growth of sustainable endowment contributions within Abu Dhabi.

The agreements were signed by Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, and H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, during an official ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

Through this partnership, Awqaf Abu Dhabi and ADIB are introducing an integrated framework that supports licensed endowment entities across the Emirate, including endowment companies, institutions, real estate units, farms, and other certified endowment structures. The collaboration enables these entities to open dedicated, independent bank accounts with ADIB and access a tailored package of preferential Sharia-compliant banking services that facilitate the effective, accountable, and sustainable management of endowment funds.

Under the agreed framework, ADIB will provide Sharia-compliant banking solutions to endowment entities regulated by Awqaf Abu Dhabi, offering access to ADIB online banking services, collection & payment solutions, payroll services, and account management tools designed to enhance financial transparency and operational efficiency.

In support of Awqaf Abu Dhabi's mission to expand impactful and accessible giving, the partnership also enables members of the public to contribute directly to a range of approved endowment portfolios through ADIB's mobile and online banking platforms. This initiative enables customers to contribute directly to six different endowment programs managed by Awqaf Abu Dhabi, including healthcare, education, social welfare, and Islamic affairs. By integrating these services within ADIB's digital channels, the initiative makes it easier and more convenient for the community to participate in charitable giving and support endowment projects that advance social development.

H.E. Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said:“We aim to develop an advanced and trustworthy endowment ecosystem that serves society with transparency, efficiency and compassion. This partnership will support facilitating independent banking solutions for endowment entities and enabling secure digital giving channels, strengthening the foundations of sustainable philanthropy in Abu Dhabi. Every contribution is safeguarded, governed and directed to where it can deliver real, lasting impact for our community.”

Commenting on the agreements, Mr. Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said:“Our partnership with Awqaf Abu Dhabi reflects ADIB's ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE's endowment sector and enabling greater community participation through innovation and digitalization. By introducing seamless digital contribution channels and empowering endowment entities with enhanced banking services, we are advancing financial inclusion while reinforcing our shared values of transparency, governance, and social responsibility.”

The partnership framework reinforces Awqaf Abu Dhabi's supervisory and regulatory role by providing structured mechanisms for oversight, while advancing the authority's broader vision to position Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for innovative and transparent endowment models. By working with leading national financial institutions such as ADIB, Awqaf Abu Dhabi continues to build a resilient, inclusive, and well-governed ecosystem where endowments contribute meaningfully to social welfare, healthcare, education, and community development.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

stablished in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors' funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

About ADIB:

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 270 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World's Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.