(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 61/2025

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36

Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank

4 December 2025

Election of board of directors

At Sydbank's extraordinary general meeting today where the merger of Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S was approved, the following new board members were elected to the Board of Directors:

Claus Jensen, Trade Union President, the Danish Metal Workers' Union; Caroline Søeborg Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Investment Director; Henning Egon Josefsen Overgaard, Trade Union President, the United Federation of Danish Workers (3F); and Christian Riewe, Attorney-at-Law and Partner, Law Firm Bjørst.

After the extraordinary general meeting the Board of Directors elected Ellen Trane Nørby as Chair and Claus Jensen as Vice Chair.

Consequently the Board of Directors consists of the following members:

Ellen Trane Nørby (Chair), Claus Jensen (Vice Chair), Søren Holm, Janne Moltke-Leth, Jon Stefansson, Susanne Schou, Brian Østergaard Roed, Caroline Søeborg Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Henning Egon Josefsen Overgaard, Christian Riewe as well as the following 4 members elected by the employees: Jarl Oxlund, Jørn Krogh Sørensen, Carsten Andersen and Pia Wrang.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

Attachment

SM 61 UK