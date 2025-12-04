Greece Power Industry Outlook Report 2025-2035 - Capacity, Generation, And Consumption Trends, Regulations, And Competitive Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities in Greece's power sector include investing in generation infrastructure, leveraging regulatory frameworks for strategic positioning, capitalizing on transmission and distribution advancements, and forming key partnerships. Understanding the competitive landscape and macroeconomic trends is crucial for maximizing growth potential.

The "Greece Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2025 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report discusses the power market structure of Greece and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035.

Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Report Scope



Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2020 to 2024, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy



Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Capacity and Generation

4. Deal Analysis and New Investments

5. Market Forces Analysis

6. Project Status Analysis

7. Transmission and Distribution

8. Policy

9. Major Generating Companies



Public Power Corporation SA

Protergia SA

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co

Helleniq Energy Holdings SA Electricite de France SA

