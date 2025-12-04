Big Surprise: XRP Tundra's Last Day Of Presale Is Today

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unexpected turn for the XRP community, XRP Tundra has officially confirmed that today marks the final day of its presale, bringing the project's early funding phase to a close much sooner than supporters anticipated. The last round concludes with TUNDRA-S priced at $0.01, making it the lowest and final entry point before the project transitions toward its launch schedule.

The announcement has generated significant attention across XRP-focused forums and social channels, particularly due to the project's unique dual-token ecosystem and the substantial bonuses that characterized earlier phases. With presale allocations nearly exhausted, today's early cutoff is being described as a“big surprise” to those following the project's rollout timetable.

A Dual-Token Presale That Stood Out

Throughout previous phases, XRP Tundra offered participants two assets under one purchase.



TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, serves as the platform's utility and rewards token. TUNDRA-X, issued on the XRP Ledger, functions as the governance and reserve token.



Earlier rounds featured multiple bonuses and free TUNDRA-X allocations, a structure that received positive attention from analysts due to its clarity and fixed launch values-previously announced at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X.

With today being the last chance to participate, the project has reiterated that no additional presale rounds will open after this deadline.

Liquidity Protections Through DAMM V2

A major driver of interest has been XRP Tundra's integration of Meteora's DAMM V2 liquidity technology. This system uses dynamic fees-starting high and tapering down-to prevent early dumping and bot exploitation after launch. Liquidity positions will be stored as NFTs, and permanent lock mechanics help maintain market depth.

Collected fees are planned to be directed into staking rewards, supporting long-term participation once the platform's vaults go live.

Staking Access Through Cryo Vaults

XRP Tundra's staking framework, called Cryo Vaults, is scheduled to activate following the token generation event. These on-ledger contracts will offer lock-up options from 7 to 90 days with reward rates reportedly reaching up to 30% APY, depending on duration.

Participants from the presale are guaranteed entry into Cryo Vaults once staking begins. The platform also introduces Frost Keys, NFTs designed to boost rewards or shorten lock durations, adding an additional layer of flexibility to the system.

Audits and Transparency

XRP Tundra has emphasized transparency by completing audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. The founding team also completed KYC verification through Vital Block.

Looking Ahead

With XRP trading near the $3 mark and broader market optimism tied to ETF developments, XRP Tundra positions itself as a complementary ecosystem project building across both Solana and XRPL. Its roadmap includes the development of GlacierChain, a DeFi layer introducing lending, AMMs, and derivatives tailored for the XRP ecosystem.

As the presale ends today, the community now turns its attention to the upcoming launch stages, liquidity deployment, and the activation of Cryo Vault staking.

Official Channels

Website:

Medium: @xrptundra

Telegram:

X (Twitter):

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Tundra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at