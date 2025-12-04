Aramid Fiber Market To Reach USD $8.79 Billion By 2029 At 11.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aramid Fiber Market?

The market for aramid fiber has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $5.26 billion in 2024 to $5.74 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This substantial growth during the historical period is due to the buoyant economic development in emerging markets, increased governmental expenditure on military and defense sectors, the surging demand for lightweight materials that contribute to significant emission reduction in vehicles, and governmental initiatives for the textile industry.

The market size of aramid fiber is predicted to expand swiftly in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $8.79 billion by 2029, with a CAGR at 11.2%. Various factors contributing to this predicted increase include growing population and urbanization, higher demand in the car industry, and the widespread utilization of 5G technology. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period encompass heightened investment focus, manufacturing of sustainable and environmentally-friendly materials, the application of blockchain technology, as well as partnerships and collaborations aimed at enhancing financial robustness and product offerings.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aramid Fiber Global Market Growth?

The expanding requirement for materials that are not only lightweight but also capable of significantly reducing vehicle emissions is spurring the aramid fiber market's growth. Utilizing lightweight materials in car production decreases weight, fuel use, and greenhouse gas emissions. Owing to their lightweight and high-strength properties, aramid fibers are utilized as reinforcement materials in the creation of automobile parts such as tires, turbocharger hoses, powertrain parts, belts, brake pads, gaskets, clutches, seat textiles, electronics, and seat sensors. For example, the Electronic Specifier, an information resource publisher for the global electronics sector based in the UK, anticipates that by 2028, the use of lightweight materials in the car industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. Hence, the increasing need for lightweight materials that effectively reduce emissions in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the aramid fiber market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aramid Fiber Market?

Major players in the Aramid Fiber include:

. DuPont

. Teijin Ltd

. Taekwang Industrial

. Toray Industries Inc

. Hyosung

. Kolon Industries Inc

. Huvis Corp

. Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

. X-FIPER New Material Co. Ltd

. China National Bluestar Co. ltd

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aramid Fiber Market?

Key participants in the aramid fiber industry are progressively escalating their investments for boosting production capabilities. In December 2023, for example, Kolon Industries, a shrimp chemical and textile producer based in Korea, effectively completed an investment amounting to KRW 298.9 billion to augment its aramid manufacturing facilities at the Gumi plant. This expanded their yearly capacity to 15,310 metric tons and fortified its standing as the premier aramid producer in Korea. The novel facility encompasses advanced smart factory technologies and eco-conscious procedures, optimizing production proficiency whilst lessening environmental effects.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aramid Fiber Market Report?

The aramid fiber market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Para-Aramid Fiber, Meta-Aramid Fiber

2) By Application: Protective Fabrics, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Composites, Other Applications

3) By End Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electronics And Telecommunication, Sports Goods, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Para-Aramid Fiber: Kevlar, Twaron

2) By Meta-Aramid Fiber: Nomex, Conex

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aramid Fiber Industry?

In 2024, Europe led the market for aramid fiber. The region expected to grow most rapidly in the predicted period is Asia-Pacific. The aramid fiber market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

