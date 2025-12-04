Wood Manufacturing Market To Exceed US $539.55 Billion By 2029, With 3.1% CAGR: The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Wood Manufacturing Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the wood manufacturing market has seen a slight increment in the last few years. The growth is projected to increase from $473 billion in 2024 to $476.73 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%.

The market size of wood manufacturing is anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years. It is predicted to surge to a size of $539.55 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during the predicted period are the implementation of circular economy practices, increasing trends of mass timber construction, the influence of e-commerce on wood furniture production, energy effectiveness in wood processing, and the capacity to adjust and endure in the face of climate change. Key trends during the forecast period include sustainable practices and certification, pioneering manufacturing technologies, novel developments in wood-based materials, digitization in supply chain management, circular economy practices, and expansion of the global market.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Wood Manufacturing Market?

The escalating need for wooden furniture is predicted to spur the advancement of the wood manufacturing market in the future. Wooden furniture, which consists of items predominantly or wholly made of wood and available in a variety of styles, designs, and finishes, from conventional to modern and rural to contemporary, heavily relies on wood manufacturing. The manufacturing of wood plays a pivotal role in creating wooden furniture, including the making of indoor and outdoor furniture, producing lumber, timber of specific dimensions, among other things. For instance, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), a regulatory body based in the US, reported that in June 2022, the US's wooden furniture importation reached a value of $2.3 billion, marking a 5.7% increase compared with June 2021. The imports of wood furniture in the US were valued at $13.7 billion in the initial six months of 2022, registering a year-on-year rise of 10.6%. Thus, the growing demand for wooden furniture is pushing the development of the wood manufacturing market into the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Wood Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Wood Manufacturing include:

. Stora Enso Inc.

. Binderholz Inc.

. KLH Massivholz GmbH

. HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

. Lignotrend Inc.

. Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

. Schilliger Holz AG

. Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

. Moser Woods Products LLC

. Holzwerke Bullinger GmbH & Co.

What Are The Top Trends In The Wood Manufacturing Industry?

Leading organizations in the lumber production sector are forming strategic alliances to offer a wide range of environmentally friendly options, meeting customer demand and fostering ecological conservation. Strategic alliances allow businesses to utilize each other's unique strengths and resources for shared advantages and success. For example, TimberHP, a United States-based firm specializing in cutting-edge wooden insulation goods for energy-dense buildings, joined forces with Saint-Gobain, a manufacturing organization based in France, in July 2024. The goal of this collaboration is to broaden distribution potential by giving CertainTeed Inc. the rights to market TimberHP's insulating goods across North America, including exclusive distribution rights. The immediate priority involves maximizing the output of the Madison facility, with production of TimberBoard slated for completion by the end of the current year. TimberBatt and TimberFill have already been in manufacturing for several months, positioning them as inventive products in the industry.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Wood Manufacturing Market Segments

The wood manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Millwork, Veneers, Engineered Wood Products, Wood Containers And Pallets, Manufactured Home, Other Types

2) By Application: Domestic, Commercial

3) By End User: Construction, Furniture, Packaging And Joinery Industries, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Millwork: Molding And Trim, Doors, Windows, Staircases

2) By Veneers: Natural Veneers, Reconstituted Veneers, Backed Veneers

3) By Engineered Wood Products: Plywood, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Glue-laminated Timber (Glulam)

4) By Wood Containers And Pallets: Shipping Pallets, Crates, Bins, Boxes

5) By Manufactured Home: Modular Homes, Prefabricated Homes, Mobile Homes

6) By Other Types: Wood Flooring, Wood Paneling, Specialty Wood Products

Which Regions Are Dominating The Wood Manufacturing Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the wood manufacturing market and is projected to maintain the fastest-growing pace in the period forecasted in the global wood manufacturing market report. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

