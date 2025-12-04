India, Russia Bolster Bilateral Ties In Fisheries, Dairy Sectors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Russia on Thursday said it was ready to import more fish and meat from India, and the two countries agreed to strengthen collaboration in emerging aquaculture technologies, including deep-sea fishing vessels.

Discussions were held on these issues between India's Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Russia's Agriculture Minister Oxana Lut at a meeting in Krishi Bhawan here.

During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding mutual trade in fisheries, animal and dairy products, resolving market access issues, and fast-tracking establishment listings for exports. The discussions also focused on collaboration in research, education and emerging aquaculture technologies, including deep-sea fishing vessels, aquaculture emerging technologies and processing, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

Singh underlined the potential to diversify India's exports to Russia with products such as shrimp, prawns, mackerel, sardines, tuna, crab, squid, and cuttlefish. The Russian side expressed readiness to import fish and fishery products, meat and meat products, and showed interest in developing the trout market through a joint technical project that could lead to joint ventures, the statement said.

He highlighted that India exported fish and fishery products worth $7.45 billion in 2024-25, including $127 million to Russia.

Lut informed about Russia's readiness to cooperate in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy sectors, building on the successful history of agricultural collaboration. She noted that some items are manufactured in Russia and some in India, and the products which Russia needs can be supplied by India, and the products which India needs can be supplied by Russia to India for strengthening mutual trade. She highlighted that India is the second-highest exporter of shrimp to Russia.

Singh thanked Russia for listing 19 Indian fisheries establishments on its Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS) platform recently, taking the total listed Indian establishments to 128. He also requested the Russian minister to expedite the listing of pending establishments, regular updates of activity details, and the revocation of temporary restrictions. He also urged early approvals for Indian entities in the dairy, buffalo meat, and poultry sectors, and assured full cooperation from the Indian side in this regard.

For the export of butter and dairy products, the minister mentioned that 12 Indian manufacturing companies of dairy products, including AMUL (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), are awaiting registration with the FSVPS. He requested the Russian side to consider approving these establishments for listing in FSVPS.

Both sides agreed to work on coldwater fisheries, including trout, genetic improvement in fisheries and aquaculture. To achieve this, the exchange of expertise, including officials, researchers, and students, would be taken up by both sides.

India proposed the creation of a structured mechanism to advance in these areas to strengthen the cooperation and requested the Russian side to finalise and facilitate the signing of the draft MoU already shared with them.

Lut also emphasised that Russia would like to have cooperation with India in veterinary vaccine development, equipment manufacturing, and animal disease management. She stressed upon further cooperation at the level of Universities, research and development institutes from both sides, and such cooperation will be further strengthened by collaborative courses, exchange of students, academia, scientists for innovation and advanced technologies, the statement added.