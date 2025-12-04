Chomps And Cameo Are Helping America“Bury The Beef” This Holiday Season With A Nostalgic Reunion: Chad Michael Murray And James Lafferty Will Settle Their Feud And Help Fans Squash Their Own

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The playful, video-led campaign launches today to bring people back together during the most chaotic time of the year









CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, the leading brand of high-quality meat snacks, today announced the“Bury the Beef” campaign in partnership with Cameo, the premier marketplace for personalized celebrity messages. At the forefront of the campaign are on-screen half-brothers played by Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty,

reunited to settle their early-2000s teen feud.

The collaboration between Chomps and Cameo represents a strategic alignment of brands that simplifies life's complexities during the season full of demands. The holidays are the busiest time of the year, with the stress of never-ending to-do lists and high expectations leaving consumers running on empty. Chomps is making your life easier this holiday season by encouraging you to head over to Cameo to let the experts help you Bury your Beef for good. Because less time arguing means more time celebrating.

The hero video, dropping today across social media and a dedicated landing page, reunites Chad and James inspired by their nostalgic characters to settle their sibling beef once and for all, and encouraging fans to do the same.

Chomps will be offering a discount on personalized Cameo videos from the duo, making it convenient for consumers to enlist their help in resolving real-life conflicts. Whether settling a sibling rivalry, resolving a long-standing family debate, or simply adding levity to holiday gatherings, fans can harness the stars' conflict-resolution powers for their own beef-burying needs. Chomps is here to help your holidays run smoothly and make things less awkward at the dinner table.

How it works: In the Cameo app, choose Chad Michael Murray or James Lafferty to deliver a custom apology for that argument you started while running on empty, select“Partnership Special” at checkout to save, and get your personalized video as you walk into the holidays drama-free. To spread a little extra holiday cheer, Chomps will be gifting a limited number of Cameos to help fans bury the beef with someone on their list.

“At Chomps, we're all about making life a little easier whether it's fueling you with the nutritious snacks you crave or helping you navigate those awkward holiday moments,” said Stacey Hartnett, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Chomps.“Partnering with Cameo gave us a unique platform to bring humor and nostalgia to the table, helping fans bury the beef and spend more time enjoying the holidays.”

Cameo has facilitated millions of personalized videos since its inception, with the holidays representing a peak period for bookings as consumers seek unique, memorable, and personalized gifts.

“The beauty of this partnership is that it aligns with how people already use Cameo,” said Steven Galanis, Cameo Co-Founder and CEO.“Our mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on earth. Chomps tapped into that energy at the right point in the holiday season and turned these messages into something that brings people together, not just entertains them.”

The campaign launches today and will run through mid-December, targeting the peak holiday period when families and friends put their differences aside and gather for celebrations. Book your personalized Cameo on Chomps'“Bury the Beef” landing page here.

Eat snacks, not your words.

About Chomps

Chomps is America's fastest-growing meat snack brand*, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10+ grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated, and B Corporation-certified business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at .

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. Cameo has fulfilled millions of magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. For more information, visit

