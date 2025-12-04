Synopsys Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Synopsys, Inc. - SNPS
About the Lawsuit
Synopsys and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On September 9, 2025, post-market, the Company announced its 3Q2025 financial results, disclosing quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for 3Q 024. Further, the Company reported that its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year, and also provided guidance inferring that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025.
On this news, the price of Synopsys' shares fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The first-filed case is Kim v. Synopsis, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-09410. A subsequent case, New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Synopsis, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv- 10201, expanded the class period.
