Gaza's Rafah Border Crossing: Why Does It Matter Now For Gazans? Israel-Hamas War

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is a vital gateway for humanitarian aid, essential goods, and movement of people in a region under blockade. Despite its crucial role, the crossing has faced closures amid security concerns and political struggles, including control changes and ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

