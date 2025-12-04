Yunnan Showcases Top 10 Must-Try Experiences At Trip.Best: Southeast Asia Travel Trends Unpacked

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - On December 2, 2025, Yunnan Province, as an emerging destination in China among Southeast Asia travellers, was invited to deliver a special presentation to highlight its rich cultural tourism resources, at the Trip: Southeast Asia Travel Trends Unpacked Event at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore, hosted by Trip.

The event gathered representatives from the Singapore Tourism Board, Trip, leading travel agencies from Southeast Asia, international mainstream media, travel influencers, and industry experts. Trip business leaders shared data-driven insights into evolving travel consumption patterns in this region, covering entry and exit, accommodation, attractions, and dining trends, before revealing the highly anticipated Trip Southeast Asia Travel Rankings.







Yunnan's presentation on its "Top 10 Must-try Experiences," took the audience on an immersive journey from the Yuanyang Rice Terraces and Xishuangbanna Rainforest to the Shangri-La Snow Mountain. These tours integrate intangible cultural heritage, ethnic cuisine, and artisanal crafts, creating authentic experiences for global travelers. Complementing the presentation, an outdoor Yunnan lifestyle experience zone was set up, where guests could savor Yunnan specialties, admire Yi embroidery, and capture memorable moments in traditional ethnic attire.







Yunnan also emphasized its traveler-friendly policies, including the 240-hour visa-free transit for international visitors in nine popular tourist destinations, including Kunming, Lijiang, Dali, and Xishuangbanna, and tax refund benefits for overseas shoppers. Enhanced connectivity through Yunnan's expanding "air corridor" has significantly boosted passenger traffic between Yunnan and South and Southeast Asia. Kunming Changshui International Airport now offers flights to 37 international destinations, with 32 routes linking directly to South and Southeast Asia.







By leveraging Trip's global travel rankings and experiential marketing strategies, Yunnan further solidified its brand presence as an international tourist destination, paving the way for deeper collaboration in Southeast Asia's tourism market.