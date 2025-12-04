Azerbaijan, Armenia Achieve Significant Progress In Post-Conflict Period FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Armenia have made significant progress in the post-conflict normalization process since last December, reaching its highest point during the historic Washington Peace Summit on August 8, 2025, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 32nd meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Vienna, Bayramov noted that the summit resulted in the adoption of a Joint Declaration between the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia, signed in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The parties affirmed that the conflict is firmly behind them, that they will not revisit it in any form, and that they are committed to building constructive, good-neighborly relations based on current realities.

As part of the summit, my Armenian counterpart and I, continuing the bilateral negotiations concluded in March, initialed the draft 'Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,' with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States.

Furthermore, as a demonstration of mutual understanding that the mechanisms established after the 2020 conflict are no longer necessary, we jointly signed an appeal to close the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures, which were created to address the consequences of the conflict between our countries. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Finnish Chairmanship, the OSCE Secretary General, the OSCE Secretariat, and all participating states for their support and swift action,” Bayramov said.