Zain Jordan Unveils Accessibility Guide To Empower Employees, Customers With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) – Zain Jordan has launched its comprehensive accessibility guide for employees and customers with disabilities, aiming to ensure a barrier-free environment.According to a company statement on Thursday, the launch coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, underscoring Zain's firm commitment to providing an inclusive, easily accessible work environment and promoting a culture of inclusion, equity, and fairness across all its services and initiatives.The guide also represents a practical application of Zain's principles of equality and equal opportunity, reflecting its pioneering role in supporting and empowering people with disabilities through accessible infrastructure and integrating them across the company's operations, programs, and projects.