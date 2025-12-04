Minister Inaugurates Nurseries, Reviews Child, Women Services In Azraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 4 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa inaugurated multiple ministry-funded projects in Azraq on Thursday, including two new nurseries at the al-Azm and al-Irfan Charitable Societies, providing early childhood care for children from birth to four years and creating employment opportunities for caregivers.During the visit, Bani Mustafa evaluated potential sites for a new early intervention unit to expand services for children with disabilities, directing officials to conduct detailed studies to enhance inclusion and empowerment initiatives.The Minister toured the Azraq Social Development Society, observing the mobile early intervention unit that delivers special education, rehabilitation, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, alongside family and community counseling for children up to six years old. She emphasized expanding these services to reach more beneficiaries and allocated additional financial support to strengthen the society's programs.Bani Mustafa also visited the al-Azraq al-Janoubi Women's Association for Social Development, reviewing existing development projects and ordering a feasibility study for a production kitchen project aimed at employing women and providing community services.At the al-Azm Association, she inaugurated the new nursery and requested a study for an agricultural project focused on packaging and marketing local products. The visit to the al-Irfan Charitable Association included the opening of a nursery, a productive bazaar for women, and a review of initiatives such as the Makani project, the Safe Spaces project, and psychological support services for beneficiaries from the al-Azraq camp.The Minister concluded the tour by visiting two families benefiting from Ministry programs, assessing their needs, and ensuring the provision of support to improve their living conditions.