Can Pro Financial Planning Services Help Chicagoans Set Better Retirement Goals?

Planning for retirement isn't just about saving-it's about creating a strategy that supports long-term security and peace of mind. Now is the time to take steps that can help you build confidence in your financial future.

When it comes to retirement, the question isn't just when you'll stop working, but how you'll maintain the lifestyle you've worked hard to build. Financial planning is about much more than a savings account-it's about creating a structured path to support your income, health and legacy well into the future.

The earlier you begin planning, the more flexibility and options you have available. Even small steps-like assessing current expenses, adjusting investments, or considering long-term care-can make a significant difference in ensuring stability later in life. Retirement isn't a one-size-fits-all journey, which is why tailoring a plan to your personal goals is so important.

How Much Do You Need To Retire?

So if you're wondering exactly how much you'll need to retire in dollar terms, the truth is that all Americans need a personalized approach to determine their retirement needs. However, a common benchmark is the Northwestern Mutual Planning & Progress study's average figure, which in 2025 sits at $1.26 million-a hefty sum which, for most Americans, requires concerted effort and comprehensive planning to reach.

This means that, regardless of whether you're aiming for a bigger sum or a smaller one than that average, when thinking about financial planning you need to think carefully about how you can achieve financial clarity, security and long-term stability for the future.

What Will It Take To Get There?

Whether you know your 'magic number' for your retirement yet or not, the first thing most Americans should focus on when it comes to retirement planning is how to build dependable income strategies through Social Security maximization, retirement income planning, and solutions such as annuities, IRA rollovers and 401(k) rollovers. If you're seeking reliable and predictable income, you should also be taking into account factors like inflation, spousal support and longevity to ensure your income lasts a lifetime.

Alongside these factors, you may also like to consider investment planning, focusing on the creation and management of an investment portfolio that is aligned with your personal risk tolerance- and on ways to minimize market volatility, reduce unnecessary fees and strengthen your overall wealth management.

Beyond income and investment strategies, there are other key areas that impact financial well-being. For example, good tax planning presents an opportunity to reduce tax burdens by incorporating tax-deferred and tax-free strategies, and good healthcare planning can help individuals prepare for rising medical costs with Medicare guidance, long-term care solutions and insurance options.

For lasting peace of mind, many Americans also like to think about legacy planning and how their assets can be transferred to their beneficiaries more efficiently, minimizing probate and estate taxes.

Do You Need A Financial Advisor To Help You Reach Your Retirement Goals?

If you're looking for a way to build this kind of financial stability and to prepare for both expected and unexpected life changes, a trusted financial advisor can help simplify the process, offering tailored guidance on everything from managing risk in your investments to navigating tax strategies and preparing for healthcare costs.

With expert support, it becomes easier to align your short-term needs with your long-term goals while avoiding common pitfalls that can undermine financial security.

That said, working with a financial advisor isn't the only option. Some people prefer a more independent approach, relying on budgeting tools, online calculators and self-directed investments to map out their retirement strategy. Others may benefit from a blended approach-handling day-to-day finances themselves while seeking professional advice for more complex decisions like estate planning or tax optimization. The right choice depends on your comfort level, financial knowledge, and long-term vision.

No matter the path you choose, thoughtful preparation today can create the peace of mind and financial freedom you'll want tomorrow.

