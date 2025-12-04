Rising Demand For Silver Jewellery This Christmas & New Year - Silver Bracelets, Kadas & Necklaces

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 4, 2025 5:16 am - Silver jewellery demand is rising this Christmas and New Year, with silver bracelets, men's kadas, and stylish silver necklaces trending for gifting and festive wear. Affordable luxury and modern designs are driving strong 2025 sales.

Mumbai, India – December 2025:

As the festive season of Christmas and New Year 2025 approaches, consumer interest in silver jewellery is witnessing a remarkable surge across India. From modern urban shoppers to traditional buyers, silver has emerged as the most preferred metal of the season due to its affordability, aesthetic appeal, gifting value, and long-term investment benefits.

Jewellery retailers and online platforms have reported a significant jump in searches and purchases for silver bracelets, designer silver kadas, premium silver necklaces, and festive gifting sets. This trend reflects a clear shift in consumer behavior-moving from heavy gold pieces to lightweight, stylish, and daily-wear silver accessories.

Key Trends Driving the Festive Demand

1.“Silver Bracelets” Become Top Festive Pick

Silver bracelets with minimalistic designs, charms, and name engravings are trending among both men and women. Their versatility makes them perfect for partywear, office wear, and festive gifting.

2. Increased Popularity of Silver Kada for Men

Men's silver kada collections are recording higher sales, particularly oxidized and handcrafted models. Younger buyers prefer silver over gold due to its stylish, modern, and budget-friendly appeal.

3. Elegant Silver Necklaces for Christmas & New Year Parties

Statement silver necklaces, especially those featuring cubic zirconia (CZ), pearls, and black-polish finishes, are in high demand. These pieces match perfectly with western outfits as well as Indo-fusion festive wear.

4. Rising Gifting Trend in Silver

Silver jewellery is becoming a top choice for corporate gifting, family celebrations, and New Year gift hampers. Buyers appreciate its precious-metal value combined with affordability.

Why Silver Jewellery Is Trending in 2025 Festive Season

.Affordable luxury for all age groups

.High resale and investment value

.Modern lightweight designs suitable for daily use

.Perfect gifting choice for Christmas & New Year

.Growing influence of social media and fashion influencers

Industry experts predict that the demand for silver jewellery will continue to rise throughout December, with peak sales expected during Christmas week and the New Year gifting rush.

About the Brand / Retailer

Taraash Silver Jewellery offers a wide range of premium-quality silver bracelets, kadas, necklaces, anklets, rings, and festive gifting options. With modern designs, certified purity, and excellent craftsmanship, Taraash continues to be a trusted name in India's silver jewellery segment.