EGBATT Unveils Next-Generation 48V 460Ah Forklift Lithium Battery: A Smarter Power Core For The Mode

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 4, 2025 6:01 am - The EGBATT L-F48460BM is a next-generation 48V 460Ah lithium forklift battery designed for high-duty warehouse and industrial operations. Featuring automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells, over 3,800 life cycles.

EGBATT Unveils 48V 460Ah Forklift Lithium Battery: A Smarter Power Core for the Modern Warehouse

Dongguan, China – The material-handling world is entering a new era. As warehouses race toward automation, speed, and energy efficiency, the forklift battery-often the most overlooked component on the shop floor-is undergoing a major transformation.

Today, EGBATT announces the launch of its new flagship product, the L-F48460BM 48V 460Ah Smart Lithium Forklift Battery, engineered to replace outdated lead-acid systems and redefine how forklifts power continuous, high-demand operations. Also the 80V 460Ah, can check this link:

This isn't just a battery upgrade. It's a power shift.

A Power System That Thinks for Itself

Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells, the L-F48460BM delivers 23.55 kWh of usable energy, more than 3,800 cycles, and up to 10 years of operational life-doubling the longevity of traditional solutions.

Daily headaches of lead-acid batteries are eliminated:

No watering

No acid spills or corrosion

No equalization routines

No mid-shift power anxiety

EGBATT's intelligent BMS acts as the battery's onboard brain, offering real-time monitoring, CAN communication, and remote diagnostics. Operators can instantly see voltage, current, remaining charge time, alarms, and overall system health-directly from the smart display.

In short, this battery doesn't just store energy. It manages it.

Charging Becomes Energy Refresh, Not Waiting

Paired with the EGBATT 48V smart forklift charger, the battery and charger communicate continuously-like two machines speaking the same language.

Together, they determine:

Optimal charging current

Safe voltage levels

Fastest possible recharge strategy

How to extend long-term battery life

Manual equalization is gone. Guesswork is gone.

Charging becomes simple, automatic, and faster than ever.

Engineered for the Harshest Working Environments

From cold-chain logistics to 3-shift warehouses, every industry demands different battery performance. EGBATT delivers adaptability through:

24V / 36V / 48V / 80V configurations

Optional cold-temperature heating

CAN or RS485 communication

Custom-built sizes and mechanical structures

Multiple connector options for plug-and-play retrofits

If the environment is more extreme, the battery simply becomes more capable.

Why Warehouse Managers Should Pay Attention

Because this battery addresses real operational pain points:

Less downtime

Less maintenance

Less labor cost

More uptime

More safety

More productivity per shift

It's not just about storing energy-it's about improving the economics of an entire warehouse.

Fast Answers to Common Questions

Can it replace GNB lead-acid forklift batteries?

Yes. The L-F48460BM is engineered as a direct-fit lithium upgrade for most mainstream models.

What about pricing?

Pricing depends on configuration and quantity. EGBATT provides tailored fleet quotations.

Do I still need to perform equalization charging?

No. The smart charger handles internal balancing automatically.

What connectors are supported?

Multiple industrial forklift connector types are available for immediate plug-and-play installation.

Lithium Is No Longer the Future-It Is the Present

With sustainability becoming a competitive advantage and efficiency the new currency of warehouse operations, EGBATT's latest release signals a clear industry direction:

smarter power, higher uptime, and cleaner logistics.

The L-F48460BM is not just a product launch-it's a milestone in the shift toward intelligent, maintenance-free, and sustainable forklift power systems. please check this link to get lowest factory price:

