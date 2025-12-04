403
Russian President Arrives In New Delhi To Cement Ties Amid India-US Tensions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit to push bilateral ties to new heights amid growing tension in India-US relations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Russian President at Palam Airport in New Delhi.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said Putin's visit will let both leaders review bilateral progress, set the course for their strategic partnership, and discuss key regional and global issues.
India and Russia have built a resilient partnership over the past eight decades, growing close across politics, security, defence, trade, technology, culture, and people-to-people ties.
It is expected that during the 23rd India-Russia Summit scheduled to hold tomorrow, Modi and Putin will discuss several pressing global issues including the ongoing war in Ukraine as India has come under American pressure to push Putin to end the war in Ukraine. India has repeatedly called for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to end the war.
Modi will host a dinner tonight in honor of Putin who will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow morning before the summit. During his stay in India, Putin is scheduled to launch the new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster and will attend a banquet in his honor hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
During the summit talks, New Delhi will push Moscow to address the increasing trade deficit and impact of American sanctions on India's Russian crude oil purchase. Putin's visit is coming at a time when India-US ties are facing a tough time as American President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.
Several new agreements are expected during Putin's visit, including pacts on easing the movement of Indian workers to Russia and enhancing logistical support for defense cooperation. India will also push to expand exports, especially in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food products, and consumer goods to help narrow its widening trade deficit with Russia.
Indian and Russian leaders will hold deliberations on achieving the mutual investments targets of USD 50 billion by 2025 and USD 100 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.
India-Russia trade hit a record USD 68.7 billion in 2024-25, with India exporting USD 4.9 billion in pharma, chemicals, metals, and marine goods, and importing USD 63.8 billion in crude and petroleum products, sunflower oil, fertilizers, coking coal, and precious stones. (end)
