MVNO Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Significant Opportunities With Agile Models, Expanding Beyond Connectivity Through Partnerships In Iot And Fintech

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MVNO Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The MVNO market is experiencing notable expansion, advancing from USD 108.40 billion in 2024 to USD 118.52 billion in 2025. A steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.21% is forecasted, with revenues anticipated to reach USD 219.48 billion by 2032. This surge reflects robust demand across global markets, driven by increasing adoption of advanced network technologies, digital transformation efforts, and the continuous shift toward customer-centric, value-added services.

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) are redefining the global telecommunications landscape by bridging the gap between connectivity innovation and evolving customer needs. Their flexible strategies and agile positioning make them a focal point for stakeholders seeking resilient, scalable solutions in a rapidly shifting digital environment.

This report arms senior decision-makers with the intelligence needed to navigate ongoing shifts in the MVNO market. Informed by robust research, it offers a strategic foundation for resilient growth, efficiency, and differentiation across the evolving connectivity landscape.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers



MVNOs are capitalizing on agile operating models, leveraging established network infrastructure to deliver customizable voice, data, and value-added services while fostering unique brand identities.

Fragmented regulatory frameworks and evolving technology usage, from 2G through 5G, are accelerating market entry for specialized providers, prompting continuous service innovation.

Greater focus on omnichannel customer engagement is prompting MVNOs to expand digital onboarding, eSIM integration, and self-service capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency and subscriber retention.

Strategic alliances with IoT, content, and fintech partners expand service offerings beyond basic connectivity, enabling converged solutions and closer integration with enterprise and consumer verticals. Sustainability considerations are shaping operational approaches, including the adoption of carbon-neutral network hosting and device recycling initiatives.

Scope & Segmentation of the MVNO Market



Service Type: Data (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G), SMS (Application to Person, Person to Person), Value Added Services (Mobile Health, Mobile Money), and Voice (PSTN, VoIP).

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales (Field, Tele Sales), Online (Official Websites, Third Party E-commerce), Resellers (Authorized and Unauthorized), Retail Stores (Company-Owned, Franchise).

Pricing Plan: Monthly Subscriptions (Standard, Unlimited), Pay As You Go (Data and Voice Bundles), Postpaid (Family, Individual), Prepaid (E Top-Up, Scratch Card).

End User Vertical: BFSI (Banking, Insurance, Investments), Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail (Brick-and-Mortar, E-commerce). Application: Enterprise Mobility (Bring Your Own Device, Mobile Workforce Management), IoT (Connected Cars, Smart Metering), M2M (Asset Tracking, Fleet Management), Smart Home (Automation, Security).

Key Attributes:

