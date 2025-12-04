Ensembleiq's Progressive Grocer Honors 20Th Top Women In Grocery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's most prestigious women's leadership recognition program marks two decades of honoring excellence across the food retail ecosystem

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's Progressive Grocer is accepting nominations for the 2026 Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) Awards, marking the 20th anniversary of the industry's most prestigious program celebrating women leadership, achievement and impact in grocery retail.

Over the past two decades, Top Women in Grocery has recognized thousands of women across the retail, wholesale, manufacturing, CPG, distribution and solutions provider communities. The program honors leaders at every stage of their careers – from Rising Stars to Store Managers to Senior-Level Executives – whose accomplishments and leadership continue to shape the future of the food industry.

“As we celebrate 20 years of Top Women in Grocery, we're not just honoring the remarkable women of today, we're recognizing the builders, innovators, mentors and trailblazers who've transformed the grocery industry for two decades,” said Eric Savitch, senior vice president & group brand director, Progressive Grocer.“This milestone is a testament to the strength and leadership of women across every corner of grocery, and we invite the industry to help us spotlight the women whose brilliance and impact deserve to be celebrated.”

The program will highlight exceptional year-over-year accomplishments and long-term contributions that reflect the evolution and growth of the grocery sector. Nominees should demonstrate business results, leadership, community engagement, and above-and-beyond service during the eligibility period of March 1, 2025, through Feb. 9, 2026.

“For two decades, TWIG has stood as the gold standard for recognizing the women who lead, innovate and elevate our industry,” said Bridget Goldschmidt, managing editor, Progressive Grocer.“This program has told some of the most inspiring stories in grocery -- stories of courage, resilience, creativity and service. We are proud to carry this legacy forward into our 20th year and beyond.”

The 2026 honorees will be featured in Progressive Grocer's June 2026 issue and celebrated at an awards gala during the 2026 Grocery Impact conference, which brings together the industry's top executives, strategists and change-makers.

Nominations are now open in the following categories:



Senior-Level Executives: VP level and above

Rising Stars: Managers, specialists, analysts, supervisors and directors below VP level Store Managers: Store-level leaders, including assistant store managers



Entries should showcase measurable accomplishments such as:



Transformational leadership and team development

Innovation in merchandising, operations, digital, loyalty, ESG or shopper engagement

Cross-functional or enterprise-level impact

Community involvement, mentorship, DEI leadership or philanthropic contributions

Significant achievements or business improvements within the eligibility window For past winners: three or more new, major accomplishments are required to re-enter



Nominations are open through Feb. 9, 2026 here.

