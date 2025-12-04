Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Freeport-Mcmoran, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Freeport-McMoran, Inc., (“Freeport” or the "Company") (NYSE: FCX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Freeport investors have until January 12, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On September 9, 2025, Freeport issued a press release announcing the suspension of mining activities at its Grasberg Block Cave operation in Indonesia, after“a large flow of wet material from a production drawpoint... blocked access to certain areas within the mine,” trapping seven workers. The press release further stated that mining operations in the area“have been temporarily suspended to prioritize the safe evacuation of the... workers.” On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 5.99%, to close at $43.87 per share on September 9, 2025. Then, on September 24, 2025, Freeport provided an update on the incident, reporting that two of the seven workers were“fatally injured” and that the remaining five workers“remain missing.” The press release further stated that mining operations in the area remained suspended. On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $7.69 per share, or 16.95%, to close at $37.67 per share on September 24, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

