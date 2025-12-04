Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Strategic Business Report 2025-2030: Enhanced Customer Experience Solutions Strengthens Business Case For Mvnos

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) was valued at US$105.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$157.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



A Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a wireless communication services provider that operates without owning the underlying wireless network infrastructure. Instead of building and maintaining their own network, MVNOs enter into agreements with existing Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to purchase network services at wholesale rates. These services are then resold to consumers under the MVNO' s brand name. This business model allows MVNOs to launch and offer competitive services with lower initial capital investment compared to MNOs. MVNOs can therefore focus on marketing, customer service, and innovative service plans, often targeting specific market niches such as budget-conscious users, frequent international travelers, or underserved communities. This flexibility enables MVNOs to differentiate themselves through unique offerings, superior customer support, and tailored service packages that meet the diverse needs of their target audiences.

The MVNO market has experienced significant growth and diversification over recent years. One of the notable trends is the increasing number of strategic partnerships between MVNOs and MNOs. These partnerships enable MVNOs to access advanced network technologies, including 5G, which significantly enhance their service capabilities and competitive edge. The advent of eSIM technology has also revolutionized the MVNO landscape by allowing consumers to switch between service providers without the need for a physical SIM card. This technological advancement simplifies the process of changing carriers, thereby encouraging more consumers to explore MVNO options.

The growth in the MVNO market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising demand for affordable mobile services has led consumers to seek out cost-effective alternatives to traditional MNOs, driving the adoption of MVNOs. This trend is particularly evident in regions with high mobile penetration rates and where consumers are highly price-sensitive. Secondly, technological advancements such as 5G and eSIM technology have enabled MVNOs to offer competitive and innovative service plans, making them attractive to tech-savvy consumers who seek high-performance mobile services. Thirdly, the widespread digitalization and proliferation of smart devices have significantly increased the demand for mobile data services, which MVNOs can provide at competitive rates.

Segments: Operational Model (Full MVNO, Service Operator MVNO, Reseller MVNO); Type (Discount, Telecom, Business, Migrant, Roaming, Retail, Media, M2M); End-Use (Consumer, Enterprise). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

The Full MVNO segment, which is expected to reach US$97.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Service Operator MVNO segment is also set to grow at 7.7% CAGR over the analysis period. The U.S. market, valued at $27.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $37.7 Billion by 2030.

