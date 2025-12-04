Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS Will Buy-Back Its Own Shares


2025-12-04 09:31:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the“Company”) hereby informs that upon the completion of the share buy-back, the Company will acquire 543,931 of its own shares for a total amount of EUR 1,305,434.40 (excluding brokerage fees).

During the share buy-back, under which a maximum of 1,000,000 shares could have been repurchased, 543,931 shares were offered. The share buy-back price was EUR 2.40 per share.

The share buy-back through Nasdaq CSD SE commenced on 26 November 2025 and ended on 3 December 2025.

Settlement for the repurchased shares will take place on 5 December 2025.

More information on the share buy-back process is available here: Regarding the Acquisition of Own Shares


Additional information:

Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal Department
E-mail:


