ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS Will Buy-Back Its Own Shares

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS Will Buy-Back Its Own Shares
During the share buy-back, under which a maximum of 1,000,000 shares could have been repurchased, 543,931 shares were offered. The share buy-back price was EUR 2.40 per share.
The share buy-back through Nasdaq CSD SE commenced on 26 November 2025 and ended on 3 December 2025.
Settlement for the repurchased shares will take place on 5 December 2025.
More information on the share buy-back process is available here: Regarding the Acquisition of Own Shares
