Trial Continues For Armenian Citizens Accused Of War Crimes In Baku Military Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On December 4, the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes related to Armenia's military aggression continues at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The proceedings are attended by the defendants, their defense attorneys, some victims and their legal representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state.

The trial on Thursday focused on statements from the defense attorneys. Agshin Mammadli, representing defendant Davit Ishkhanyan, stressed that any verdict must be based solely on conclusive and undisputed evidence and requested the court to acquit Ishkhanyan. Elchin Amirov, Ishkhanyan's other lawyer, echoed this request.

Vafa Mehdiyeva, defending Levon Balayan, argued that her client's actions do not constitute a crime and asked for his acquittal. Balayan's other attorney, Sagi Mammadov, supported this position.

Nizami Aliyev, attorney for Davit Allahverdyan, stated that his client does not consider himself guilty, arguing that the evidence against him is unfounded and unreliable, and requested acquittal. Elmaddin Mammadov, Allahverdyan's other lawyer, confirmed agreement with the prior defense statements.

Erik Ghazaryan's defense attorney, Natig Mustafayev, noted that his client voluntarily surrendered to Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel and handed over his weapon, and requested the court to acquit Ghazaryan.

The ongoing trial examines the actions of Armenian citizens accused of serious crimes, including offenses against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and forcible seizure and retention of power.